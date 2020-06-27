Dr. Mark Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Witt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Families First Pediatrics South Jordan1320 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (385) 308-0796
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
18 years
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1881707875
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.