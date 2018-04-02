Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolozin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Wolozin works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Heart Center200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
-
2
Georgia Heart Institue Llc- Cumming900 Sanders Rd Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-5184
-
3
The Heart Center of NE Georgia Med Center--Clayton773 N Main St, Clayton, GA 30525 Directions (706) 212-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolozin?
At first Dr. Wolozin was quite and didn't say much and I didn't understand much when I left , but now that he knows me and my heart conditions ,he is open and explains to me in a way I can understand. I am please with him very much . I feel he is slow to make diagnose because he wants to be sure what is going on instead of just making a diagnose. He is Mannerly ,kind and caring and he is a good heart doctor , he does have other heart doctors whom he calls in on cases when he sees the need.
About Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912959081
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St Vincent Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolozin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolozin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolozin works at
Dr. Wolozin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolozin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolozin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolozin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolozin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolozin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.