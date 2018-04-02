See All Cardiologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD

Cardiology
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Wolozin works at Dr. Falgun Patel in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Clayton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Georgia Heart Center
    200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-2020
  2. 2
    Georgia Heart Institue Llc- Cumming
    900 Sanders Rd Ste A, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 886-5184
  3. 3
    The Heart Center of NE Georgia Med Center--Clayton
    773 N Main St, Clayton, GA 30525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 212-0464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 02, 2018
    At first Dr. Wolozin was quite and didn't say much and I didn't understand much when I left , but now that he knows me and my heart conditions ,he is open and explains to me in a way I can understand. I am please with him very much . I feel he is slow to make diagnose because he wants to be sure what is going on instead of just making a diagnose. He is Mannerly ,kind and caring and he is a good heart doctor , he does have other heart doctors whom he calls in on cases when he sees the need.
    Lois Truelove in Gainesville, Ga. — Apr 02, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912959081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolozin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolozin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolozin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolozin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolozin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolozin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolozin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolozin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

