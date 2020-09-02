Dr. Mark Woolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Woolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Woolf, MD
Dr. Mark Woolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Woolf's Office Locations
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First Class since day one. Everything went well as always. Very Respectable staff, from checking in, until checking out. Keep up the Good work.
About Dr. Mark Woolf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- John P Smith Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolf has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woolf speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.