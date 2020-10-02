See All Anesthesiologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Mark Workman, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Workman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Electra Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.

Dr. Workman works at Pain Rehabilitation Group Wichita Falls in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls P.A.
    4301 Maplewood Ave Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 696-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Electra Memorial Hospital
  • Kell West Regional Hospital
  • Southwestern Medical Center
  • United Regional Health Care System
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Spondylitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Spondylitis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Dr. Workman has been my Dr for over 17 years. He and his staff are AWESOME. I highly recommend him for all your pain problems. He DOES listen to you but decides what he recommend for treatment with your care in mind. Very very curtius and professional..
    Kimberly — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Workman, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447238415
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Workman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Workman works at Pain Rehabilitation Group Wichita Falls in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Workman’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

