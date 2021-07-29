Dr. Mark Worthington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Worthington, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Worthington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southwestern Eye Center - Prescott1600 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 608-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Worthington is a caring, knowledgeable, and incredible Gastroenterologist! He goes the extra mile to take care of his patience even if that means fitting them in during his lunch hour. I highly recommend Dr. Worthington if you have G. I. issues.
About Dr. Mark Worthington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003822875
Education & Certifications
- Hohns Hopkins Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
