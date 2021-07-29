Overview

Dr. Mark Worthington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Worthington works at Southwestern Eye Center - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.