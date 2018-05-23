Dr. Mark Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Wright, MD
Dr. Mark Wright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
- 1 3150 Custer Dr Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 219-9399
Lexington Behavioral Medicine1062 Wellington Way, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 219-9399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Excellent .... Staff is wonderful and would highly recommend Dr. Wright.
About Dr. Mark Wright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154448991
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
