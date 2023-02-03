Dr. Yockey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Yockey, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Yockey, MD
Dr. Mark Yockey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yockey's Office Locations
- 1 14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 979-7733
Adventhealth Carrollwood7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 979-7733
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 715-1934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology3860 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 979-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything to me took his time with me.
About Dr. Mark Yockey, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326239203
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Ochsner Urology
- University Of South Carolina
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yockey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yockey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yockey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yockey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Yockey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yockey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yockey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yockey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.