Dr. Mark Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Young, MD
Dr. Mark Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Omaha Eye & Laser Institute11606 Nicholas St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 493-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young and his team did amazing cataract surgeries for my elderly parents. Their vision improved with no side effects. The team emphasizes pre and post-procedure care to make sure there are no complications. Dr. Young might not talk much but he cares a lot. His team that delivers!
About Dr. Mark Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Colo Health Science Center
- U Nebr Coll Med|University Nebr College Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
