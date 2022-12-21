Overview of Dr. Mark Youssef, MD

Dr. Mark Youssef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Youssef works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Middletown, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.