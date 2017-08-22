Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD
Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Zacharek works at
Dr. Zacharek's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zacharek?
Cannot recommend highly enough for anyone having issues with sinuses. Expert in the field, friendly, takes his time with patients to ensure they understand their condition and treatment. Incredible physican and person.
About Dr. Mark Zacharek, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932275302
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharek works at
Dr. Zacharek has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.