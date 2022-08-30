See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.9 (108)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD

Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Zafereo works at MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Hd Nck Sgy in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zafereo's Office Locations

    MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Hd Nck Sgy
    1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1445, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6525
    MD Anderson Physician Network
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 566-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    My experience with Dr.Zafereo was flawless. He and his team put me at ease immediately, answered all my questions and addressed any fears I had. He came highly recommended to me by one of his own colleagues, it doesn't get any better than that!
    Kris Dropik — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1699920876
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Cancer Ctr Houston
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zafereo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zafereo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zafereo has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafereo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafereo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafereo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafereo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafereo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

