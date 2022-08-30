Overview of Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD

Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Zafereo works at MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Hd Nck Sgy in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.