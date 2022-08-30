Dr. Zafereo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD
Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Zafereo's Office Locations
MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Hd Nck Sgy1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1445, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6525
MD Anderson Physician Network1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 566-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Zafereo was flawless. He and his team put me at ease immediately, answered all my questions and addressed any fears I had. He came highly recommended to me by one of his own colleagues, it doesn't get any better than that!
About Dr. Mark Zafereo, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699920876
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Zafereo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafereo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafereo has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafereo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafereo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafereo.
