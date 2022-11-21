Dr. Mark Zainea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zainea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zainea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Zainea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Michigan, PC50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 320, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 580-3062Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Cardiology Associates of Michigan, PC4014 River Rd Ste 2B, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 326-0643Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Cardiology Associates of Michigan, P.C.46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 133, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 226-6135
Cardiology Associates of Michigan PC25910 Kelly Rd Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 580-3062Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Him with My Health ,, he gets right down to Business, and even cracks a joke ,, once in awhile,, Thanks Doc Z
About Dr. Mark Zainea, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1831118157
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- St Johns Hosp
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
