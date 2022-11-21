Overview

Dr. Mark Zainea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital



Dr. Zainea works at Cardiology Associates of Michigan, PC in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in East China, MI, Macomb, MI and Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.