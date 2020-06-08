Dr. Mark Zalupski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalupski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zalupski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Zalupski, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8902
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have only good things to say. Dr Zalupski never leaves the room until all my questions are answered.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Wayne St U/Detroit Med Ctr
- Wsu/Detroit Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Zalupski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalupski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalupski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalupski has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Pancreatic Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalupski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalupski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalupski.
