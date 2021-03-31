See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Mark Zhang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Zhang, MD

Dr. Mark Zhang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Zhang works at Mark Z Zhang MD Ob-gyn in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Z Zhang MD Ob-gyn
    1740 Fruitridge Rd Ste 103, Sacramento, CA 95822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 399-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gestational Diabetes
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr Zhang is the best obgyn I have ever had. He really cares about you genuinely and I am so glad he is my doctor. My husband and I successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl thanks to Dr Zhang's amazing care and delivery.
    Inderjit — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Zhang, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Zhang, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Zhang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1881769263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang works at Mark Z Zhang MD Ob-gyn in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zhang’s profile.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.