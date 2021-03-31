Dr. Mark Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Zhang, MD
Dr. Mark Zhang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Mark Z Zhang MD Ob-gyn1740 Fruitridge Rd Ste 103, Sacramento, CA 95822 Directions (916) 399-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zhang is the best obgyn I have ever had. He really cares about you genuinely and I am so glad he is my doctor. My husband and I successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl thanks to Dr Zhang's amazing care and delivery.
About Dr. Mark Zhang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
