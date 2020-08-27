Dr. Zibelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Zibelman, MD
Dr. Mark Zibelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Joseph Badolato1818 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
trusting and thorough.
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205934890
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Zibelman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zibelman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zibelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zibelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zibelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.