Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Acad, St Petersburg, Russia and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Zilberman works at Floating Hospital for Children Cardiology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Floating Hospital for Children Cardiology
    800 Washington St # 313, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-7435

  • Tufts Medical Center

Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart Murmur

Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Apr 12, 2020
    Dr.Z is extremely nice and generous, an awesome & miracle doctor who saved my son's life. Just because of Dr.Z's efforts my son could get operated at BCH with a very complicated heart condition in a very short time. He is a gifted Cardiologist and an amazing person. He takes an extra care for his patients, he makes himself available when ever we need him at anytime. He is very responsive through emails and texts at any time. On a Friday night my son fell sick suddenly and had to be seen; Dr.Z had to travel to Newyork for a family trip but he postponed and came to the hospital and treated my son; his patients are his first priority. It's very comforting and a safe feeling for our family when Dr.Z is around. Thank you for everything you did for my son!! Thank you for everything you do for every other child. God Bless You!! We love you Dr.Z!! You're the Best!!
    Rajini Kalluri — Apr 12, 2020
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English, Russian
    • 1043257546
    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital
    • Indiana University/Riley Hospital For Children
    • St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Acad, St Petersburg, Russia
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Dr. Mark Zilberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zilberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zilberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zilberman works at Floating Hospital for Children Cardiology in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zilberman’s profile.

    Dr. Zilberman has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

