Overview of Dr. Mark Zoland, MD

Dr. Mark Zoland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zoland works at General and Laparoscopic Surgeons of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.