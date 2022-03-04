Dr. Mark Zoland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zoland, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Zoland, MD
Dr. Mark Zoland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Zoland's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of New York Llp122 E 76th St Ofc 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 628-8771
Core Surgical PC133 E 58th St Ste 703, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 448-9604
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, informative and an excellent surgeon. Good followup post surgery and easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Mark Zoland, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoland.
