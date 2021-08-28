See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Mark Zolman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Zolman, MD

Dr. Mark Zolman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Mayo Med Ctr

Dr. Zolman works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zolman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 471-7197
  2. 2
    Heart To Heart Hospice of Eastern
    306 E Maumee St Ste 103, Angola, IN 46703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-1800
  3. 3
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    1316 E 7th St Ste E, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Zolman is a great doctor. He makes you feel comfortable and does a great job. He is so kind. I would definitely recommend him for your nerve testing.
    SHARON BUTLER — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Zolman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467455436
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Zolman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zolman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zolman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zolman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

