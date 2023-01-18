Dr. Mark Zuzga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuzga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Zuzga, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Zuzga, DO
Dr. Mark Zuzga, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Surgical Associates of West Fl1840 Mease Dr Ste 301, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 712-3233
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 712-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuzga is the best doctor experience Ive ever had - Legs are fixed and better than new - LOVE DR ZUZGA!!!
About Dr. Mark Zuzga, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
