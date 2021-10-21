See All Ophthalmologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (65)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD

Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia|Medical Center Of Central Georgia

Dr. Manocha works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA, Jesup, GA and Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Manocha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Eye Institute
    4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0968
  3. 3
    Georgia Eye Institute
    198 Sw Broad St, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5345
  4. 4
    The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC
    741 Weeping Willow Dr Ste A, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0967

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery With Multifocal Implants Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toric Intraocular Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 21, 2021
    He is so friendly and makes you feel like family
    — Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manocha has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

