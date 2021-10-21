Overview of Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD

Dr. Markesh Manocha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia|Medical Center Of Central Georgia



Dr. Manocha works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA, Jesup, GA and Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.