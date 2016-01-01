Dr. Marketa Limova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marketa Limova, MD
Dr. Marketa Limova, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Limova works at
Locations
Minarets Medical Group Inc.1340 W Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 447-3264
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1871660936
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Limova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Limova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Limova has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Cellulitis, and more.
Dr. Limova speaks Czech.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Limova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.