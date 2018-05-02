Dr. Markian Kuzycz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzycz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markian Kuzycz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Kuzycz's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-7380
Aurora Surgery12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 857-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a great doctor/surgeon. Easy to talk with, and he shows genuine concern for the patient. Doesn't rush you and answers your questions. His PA is also great. Highly recommend.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Kuzycz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzycz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzycz has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzycz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzycz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzycz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.