Dr. Marko Bodor, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.6 (65)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marko Bodor, MD

Dr. Marko Bodor, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bodor works at Bodor Clinic in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bodor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bodor Clinic
    3421 Villa Ln Ste 2B, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 370-4397
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marko Bodor, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588681191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.