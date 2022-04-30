Dr. Marko Bodor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marko Bodor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marko Bodor, MD
Dr. Marko Bodor, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bodor works at
Dr. Bodor's Office Locations
Bodor Clinic3421 Villa Ln Ste 2B, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 370-4397Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
SIRVA (shoulder injury related to vaccine administration) has made my last 6 months unbearable with severe pain. It led to bursitis, adhesive capsulitis, and rotator cuff damage. After a long search for help filled with surgeons denying SIRVA exists, I discovered a blog mentioning Dr Bodor. I travelled from Oregon for Dr Bodor to perform his self developed Tenex procedure on my left shoulder to remove the flu vaccine remnants. I’m hopeful for the first time that I may recover and have use of my arm again. Aside from his expertise, Dr Bodor is absolutely the most incredibly caring doctor. His bedside manner is among the best I’ve seen in 22 years of being a nurse. His research is meticulous and procedures are cutting edge. His empathy during the procedures put me at ease. When I experienced severe pain, he reached out after-hours 3 times to ensure I had what I needed to control the pain. His nurses are so outstanding and caring. I can’t thank them all enough.
About Dr. Marko Bodor, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodor speaks Croatian and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodor.
