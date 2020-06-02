Overview of Dr. Markos Zemede, MD

Dr. Markos Zemede, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Zemede works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.