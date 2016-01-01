Dr. Markus Eckstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markus Eckstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Markus Eckstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eau Claire, WI.
Dr. Eckstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prevea Health Family Medicine617 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 839-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckstein?
About Dr. Markus Eckstein, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1174083612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckstein works at
Dr. Eckstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.