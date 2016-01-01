See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Markus Mapara, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Overview of Dr. Markus Mapara, MD

Dr. Markus Mapara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mapara works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mapara's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Myeloma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Markus Mapara, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1093786766
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markus Mapara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mapara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mapara works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mapara’s profile.

    Dr. Mapara has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mapara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mapara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

