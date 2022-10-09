Overview of Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD

Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eberhard Karls U Tubingen and is affiliated with Liberty Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Niederwanger works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA, Hinesville, GA, Reidsville, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.