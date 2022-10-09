See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Savannah, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (61)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD

Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Eberhard Karls U Tubingen and is affiliated with Liberty Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.

Dr. Niederwanger works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA, Hinesville, GA, Reidsville, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niederwanger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optim Orthopedics
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Optim Pain Management - Savannah
    322 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 721-2262
  3. 3
    Optim Health System - Vidalia
    3301 E 1st St Ste B, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 537-0888
  4. 4
    Optim Health System - Hinesville
    790 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 877-4400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Optim Surgical Associates
    131 Memorial Dr, Reidsville, GA 30453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 343-4119
  6. 6
    Optim Pain Management - Statesboro
    1601 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 225-6499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Liberty Regional Medical Center
  • Optim Medical Center Screven

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Outstanding staff! Explained everything very clearly and ensured my comfort. Took time and interest on knowing me. As an active duty Military soldier, he understood the physical impact we take on our bodies and made me confident that his services would let me continue to do my job. Thanks Doc!
    Danny Doss — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508858887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Of Ky
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Texas Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eberhard Karls U Tubingen
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markus Niederwanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niederwanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niederwanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niederwanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niederwanger has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niederwanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Niederwanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niederwanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niederwanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niederwanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

