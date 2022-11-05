Dr. Markus Porkert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Markus Porkert, MD
Dr. Markus Porkert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
CardioVascular Group - Snellville1608 Tree Ln Bldg C, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 325-1150
CardioVascular Group - Grayson1132 Atlanta Hwy Ste 207, Grayson, GA 30017 Directions (470) 325-1150
CardioVascular Group - Loganville98 Tara Commons Dr, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (470) 325-1150
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Porket and his staff are absolutely wonderful!
- Emory University School Of Med
- Southwestern Med School
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Porkert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porkert has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porkert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Porkert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porkert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.