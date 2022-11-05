Overview

Dr. Markus Porkert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Porkert works at CardioVascular Group - Snellville in Snellville, GA with other offices in Grayson, GA and Loganville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.