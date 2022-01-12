Overview of Dr. Marla Dudak, MD

Dr. Marla Dudak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami



Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak Pllc in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.