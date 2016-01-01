Overview of Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD

Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hartzen works at Advocate Medical Group - Psychiatry, Park Ridge, IL in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.