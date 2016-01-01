Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD
Overview of Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD
Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hartzen works at
Dr. Hartzen's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-5885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartzen?
About Dr. Marla Hartzen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356352447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartzen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.