Dr. Marla Mendelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marla Mendelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr Mendelson is a great dr. She was my doctor for many, many year. I was born with single left ventricle and she saw me through many procedures. Would love if she was my doctor the rest of my life. Becky Johnson Gruber
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1366557175
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|Michael Reese Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
