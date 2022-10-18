Dr. Marla Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Albany Dermatology Clinic PA2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 340, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor
About Dr. Marla Morgan, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003848821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
