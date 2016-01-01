Dr. Marla Reckart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reckart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Reckart, MD
Overview of Dr. Marla Reckart, MD
Dr. Marla Reckart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reckart's Office Locations
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 458-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marla Reckart, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750382024
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reckart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reckart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reckart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reckart has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reckart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reckart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reckart.
