Dr. Marla Wirges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marla Wirges, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Wirges works at
Locations
Pinnacle Dermatology16115 Saint Vincent Way Ste 300, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 817-3923
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wirges always 'listens' and explains the situation to my satisfaction! Her office staff is equally attentive to my concerns.
About Dr. Marla Wirges, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427081025
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
