Overview

Dr. Marla Wirges, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Wirges works at Pinnacle Dermatology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.