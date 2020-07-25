Dr. Marlan Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlan Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Lifeline Medical Associates24 Stelton Rd Ste A, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (848) 288-6660
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I think Dr Schwartz is a very capable and concerned physician. I had 2 super successful surgeries with him for a retroverted uterus and also a rectocele repair. He had been a pioneer in the laparoscopic uterine suspension which is how I found him in the first place. I’m a super active person and was told this surgery would last me 10-12 years. It’s at least 16 years now with excellent results. This changed my life. I trust this doctor’s decision making and knowledge. When people give one star for one visit, I ask .... is everyone in a perfect mood everyday? He cares about the whole patient and spends as much time as you need unless an emergency calls him away.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497741581
- St. Barnabus Medical Center
- St. Barnabus Medical Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
