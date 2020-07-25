Overview of Dr. Marlan Schwartz, MD

Dr. Marlan Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Lifeline Medical Associates in Piscataway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.