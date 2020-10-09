Dr. Marlene Aking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Aking, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlene Aking, MD
Dr. Marlene Aking, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Aking works at
Dr. Aking's Office Locations
Treasure Coast Community Health Inc.1545 9th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 Directions (772) 408-9624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marlene Aking is a great doctor. I recently moved to Vero Bch and needed profesional mental care specifically for a bad case of anxiety and depression. It was very helpful to me that she was taking in new patients, immediately booked an appointment. The first thing she did was to identify I had an issue with, amongst other things, my addiction to opioids (alprazolam) which were in part responsible for my illness. I was taking it for more than a decade for insomnia, but the side effects were bad. The course of action she took was instrumental in my recuperation, she weaned me off of it little by little until I was completely safe and then changed to a non-addictive medication. No other doctor had done what she did and I feel I can enjoy life more now. I highly recommend her. T Alarcon
About Dr. Marlene Aking, MD
- English, Spanish
- 1053619858
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
