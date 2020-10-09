See All Psychiatrists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Marlene Aking, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marlene Aking, MD

Dr. Marlene Aking, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. 

Dr. Aking works at Treasure Coast Community Health Inc. in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aking's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Community Health Inc.
    1545 9th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 408-9624

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Marlene Aking is a great doctor. I recently moved to Vero Bch and needed profesional mental care specifically for a bad case of anxiety and depression. It was very helpful to me that she was taking in new patients, immediately booked an appointment. The first thing she did was to identify I had an issue with, amongst other things, my addiction to opioids (alprazolam) which were in part responsible for my illness. I was taking it for more than a decade for insomnia, but the side effects were bad. The course of action she took was instrumental in my recuperation, she weaned me off of it little by little until I was completely safe and then changed to a non-addictive medication. No other doctor had done what she did and I feel I can enjoy life more now. I highly recommend her. T Alarcon
    TOMAS ALARCON — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Marlene Aking, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053619858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marlene Aking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aking has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aking works at Treasure Coast Community Health Inc. in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aking’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aking. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aking.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

