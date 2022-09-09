Dr. Marlene Blaise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Blaise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marlene Blaise, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Blaise works at
Locations
-
1
Alpharetta Cardiology LLC3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C325, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 762-0910
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blaise?
Always on time and she answers all of my concerns.
About Dr. Marlene Blaise, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477587822
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaise works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.