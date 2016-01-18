Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD
Overview of Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD
Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Bluestein's Office Locations
Saguaro Physicians LLC5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 116, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-3940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Bluestein is absolutely the best physician I have ever worked with. She is attentive, listens, is knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053476051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluestein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluestein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluestein works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluestein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluestein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.