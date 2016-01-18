See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD

Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Dr. Bluestein works at Pima Heart Rita Ranch in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bluestein's Office Locations

    Saguaro Physicians LLC
    5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 116, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-3940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Chronic Sinusitis

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2016
    Diane in Tucson, AZ — Jan 18, 2016
    About Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marlene Bluestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bluestein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bluestein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bluestein works at Pima Heart Rita Ranch in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bluestein’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluestein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluestein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

