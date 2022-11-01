Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bultemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD
Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Bultemeyer works at
Dr. Bultemeyer's Office Locations
NeuroSpine & Pain Center7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
- 2 2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-2416
Dukes Health System LLC Dba Dukes Mem Hosp275 W 12th St, Peru, IN 46970 Directions (765) 475-2388
Gastro-intestinal Associates Inc.140 Fox Rd Ste 209, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (419) 238-8621
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and compassionate doctor. Very knowledgeable about my condition and eager to ensure there are no other underlying conditions.
About Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083828719
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bultemeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bultemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bultemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bultemeyer works at
Dr. Bultemeyer has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bultemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bultemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bultemeyer.
