Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD

Neurology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD

Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.

Dr. Bultemeyer works at Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Peru, IN and Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bultemeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroSpine & Pain Center
    7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-2416
  2. 2
    2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-2416
  3. 3
    Dukes Health System LLC Dba Dukes Mem Hosp
    275 W 12th St, Peru, IN 46970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 475-2388
  4. 4
    Gastro-intestinal Associates Inc.
    140 Fox Rd Ste 209, Van Wert, OH 45891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 238-8621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Van Wert County Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Marlene Bultemeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083828719
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
