Dr. Marlene Casiano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Barrington Center for Counseling & Psychotherapy901 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 337-2561
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I highly recommend anyone to Dr. Casiano. She’s very nice and treats you with respect.
About Dr. Marlene Casiano, MD
- Northwestern University
Dr. Casiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casiano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casiano has seen patients for Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Casiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casiano.
