Dr. Cordero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlene Cordero, MD
Overview of Dr. Marlene Cordero, MD
Dr. Marlene Cordero, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Cordero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cordero's Office Locations
-
1
Marlene M Cordero M.d Incorporated.350 Posada Ln Ste 203, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordero?
She has been helping me with my postpartum depression and anxiety . She really knows what she is doing and listens to you at a patient. I never got the feeling she is anything but helpful. Thank you Dr LE
About Dr. Marlene Cordero, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1548290786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordero works at
Dr. Cordero speaks Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.