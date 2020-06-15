Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD
Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 300, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman is a beautiful, compassionate, and talented physician. She did an outpatient procedure on my mother and provided impeccable care. As a fellow practicing health care provider I consider one of the most important factors the doctor’s commitment to patient well being. We are very blessed to have such a gifted doctor!
About Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, St. Louis University Hospitals, St. Louis, MO
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Freeman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.