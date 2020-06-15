Overview of Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD

Dr. Marlene Freeman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at NorthBay Health Women's Services in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.