Overview of Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD

Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kalouyan works at Women's Health Specialists in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.