Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalouyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD
Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Kalouyan works at
Dr. Kalouyan's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Health Specialists West Hills23101 Sherman Pl Ste 301, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 887-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalouyan?
Wonderful, caring, smart, professional.
About Dr. Marlene Kalouyan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1700144565
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalouyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalouyan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalouyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalouyan works at
Dr. Kalouyan speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalouyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalouyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalouyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalouyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.