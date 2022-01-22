Overview of Dr. Marlene Morales, MD

Dr. Marlene Morales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Morales works at Senior Care Unit At Tomball Regional Hospital in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.