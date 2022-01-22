See All Ophthalmologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Marlene Morales, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (87)
Overview of Dr. Marlene Morales, MD

Dr. Marlene Morales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Morales works at Senior Care Unit At Tomball Regional Hospital in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

    Senior Care Unit At Tomball Regional Hospital
    605 Holderrieth Blvd, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 413-9313
    Tomball - School St.
    455 School St Ste 47, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 351-7483
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Eyelid Disorders

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Morales and her entire staff are excellent on every way! They truly care and treated me like family. I found their offices very clean and well organized. The entire staff is very caring and most helpful. If you are looking for the best specialist, search no more. Dr. Morales is the very best!
    J. Tubbe — Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. Marlene Morales, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336349117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Senior Care Unit At Tomball Regional Hospital in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    Dr. Morales has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

