Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlene Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Marlene Morales, MD
Dr. Marlene Morales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
Senior Care Unit At Tomball Regional Hospital605 Holderrieth Blvd, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (346) 413-9313
Tomball - School St.455 School St Ste 47, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-7483Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morales and her entire staff are excellent on every way! They truly care and treated me like family. I found their offices very clean and well organized. The entire staff is very caring and most helpful. If you are looking for the best specialist, search no more. Dr. Morales is the very best!
About Dr. Marlene Morales, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1336349117
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- The Methodist Hospital
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
