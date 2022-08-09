See All Ophthalmologists in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Marlene Moster, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marlene Moster, MD

Dr. Marlene Moster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Moster works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Dr. Moster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants
    100 Presidential Blvd Ste 200, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 922-2455
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants
    840 Walnut St Ste 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 434-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Health
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Marlene Moster, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962475806
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore University of Pittsburgh Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College, City University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
