Overview of Dr. Marlene Moster, MD

Dr. Marlene Moster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Moster works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.