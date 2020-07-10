Dr. Marlene Valentin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valentin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlene Valentin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marlene Valentin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Valentin works at
Locations
-
1
The Vein & Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 377-2773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Vein and Vascular Institute of Spring Hill13113 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 505-1737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Vein & Vascular Institute19185 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 348-9088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valentin?
To Dr. Valentine - you're awesome To the rest of the staff - great job Procedure was painless, fast & everyone very attentive, patient & caring. Thanks to ALL
About Dr. Marlene Valentin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164419875
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- College Of Mount St. Vincent, Riverdale, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentin works at
Dr. Valentin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valentin speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.