Overview of Dr. Marlenny Feliz-Cruz, MD

Dr. Marlenny Feliz-Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Unphu and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Feliz-Cruz works at South Florida Doctots Group Pllc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.