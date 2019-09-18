Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marley Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Den Medical Group Inc.746 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 323-1300
John N. Parker M.d. Inc.763 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 1, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 323-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is marvelous. She takes the time necessary to understand your condition and does more than any other podiatrist I've seen to come up with workable solutions. She never rushes you and always listens and gives thoughtful and comprehensive answers. The orthotics she made for me saved me from foot surgery. I had been to other doctors and had quite costly orthotics (10 different pairs over time) and none worked at all - until Dr. Taylor fitted me. I am sorry the 1-star reviewer had such a poor experience but I also don't quite understand how. Dr Taylor was recommended to me by several of her patients and we all respect her for her approach to patient care.
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629041264
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.