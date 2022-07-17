See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.8 (453)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD

Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Stiles works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stiles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 453 ratings
    Patient Ratings (453)
    5 Star
    (400)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I know this is a well-overdue review. I started seeing Dr. Stiles back in August 2012 maybe 2013, after Dr. Rosenwasser was made head of the Aneurysm department. (I liked him too.) I found him to be very professional and quite personable. After my initial visit, he called me 2 days later to see how I was feeling. Nice! He prescribed me a medication that has kept me pain free for 8 years (and counting.) It's been 3 yrs. since I have seen him. I am now retired. I live in NJ, and took the bus to Philadelphia, and had to walk 3 blocks to the hospital. It is now difficult to walk any length due to scoliosis. However, I do miss him. My new doctors are great and are glad that my new medication has given me relief for 8 years. Kudos to Dr. Stiles!
    Brenda Wilson — Jul 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD
    About Dr. Marlind Stiles, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457389736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.