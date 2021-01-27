Overview

Dr. Marlisha Edwards, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Edwards works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.